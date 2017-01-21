BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe from Saturday, Jan. 21, through Monday, Jan. 23. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

ITALY-AVALANCHE — Search and rescue efforts continue at the site of the avalanche-crushed hotel while relatives of the missing anxiously await word if their loved ones are among the survivors. Debate intensifies over whether the hotel should have even been open for business given the risk of avalanches. Developing, photos.

SATURDAY

EUROPE-NATIONALISTS — Leaders from nationalist European parties gather for a conference in Germany at the start of a year in which at least three of them hope for strong election performances. The gathering brings together French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, the Netherlands' Geert Wilders, Italy's Matteo Salvini and Germany's Frauke Petry. Protests are expected. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1000 GMT, 700 by 1500 GMT.

TRUMP-WOMEN'S MARCH — Women's groups organize marches across Europe and the world to protest the new U.S. president, Donald Trump. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

RUSSIA-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE — Russia is expected to take a step toward decriminalizing some forms of domestic violence. If approved by the lower house Wednesday, the bill will make battery by family members punishable by a fine of up to $500 or a 15-day arrest. By Nataliya Vasilyeva. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1000 GMT, photos.

TURKEY-PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM — Turkey's parliament is expected to sign off on a controversial constitutional reform package that would concentrate even more powers in the office of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and potentially extend his mandate till 2029. A look at what comes next. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1200 GMT.

FRANCE-ELECTION — Fourteen months ago, as France's prime minister, Manuel Valls was on the front lines when terrorists killed 130 people in Paris. On Sunday, he could be cast into the political wilderness if he fails to advance from the first round of voting for the Socialist Party presidential ticket. By Sylvie Corbet. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos, by 1000 GMT.

SUNDAY

FRANCE-ELECTION — French socialists vote in the first round of their primary to select a candidate for the April-May presidential election. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

AFRICA-TURKISH PRESIDENT — When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels with a large business delegation to Africa next week, there will be more than trade talk. His government has lobbied Africa to act against the global network of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding a failed coup attempt in Turkey last year. By Christopher Torchia. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

ROMANIA-PRISONER PARDON — Romanians take to the streets to protest the government's plan to pardon thousands of prisoners, which they say will help government allies imprisoned on corruption charges. The government says the move will reduce overcrowding in prisons. UPCOMING: On merits from 1600 GMT protest.

GERMANY-G20-AGRICULTURE MINISTERS — Agriculture ministers of the Group of 20 world powers hold a one-day meeting. UPCOMING: On merits.

MONDAY

BRITAIN-BREXIT LAWSUIT — After weeks of deliberation, Britain's Supreme Court is about to rule on who has the power to trigger the U.K.'s exit from the European Union — the government or Parliament. A look at what's at stake in a judgment that could complicate Britain's path out of the EU, and has major constitutional implications for the balance of power between the legislature and the executive. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-SYRIA TALKS — Representatives of the Syrian government and opposition meet in Russian-brokered peace talks in Kazakhstan. By Phillip Issa. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

POLAND-WWII MUSEUM — An ambitious new World War II museum opens its doors to the media, but it may not be open for long. Poland's nationalist-leaning government is trying to take control of the museum, which depicts civilian suffering across Europe and Asia, to focus solely on the Polish experience and reflect the ruling party's populist and nationalist worldview. By Vanessa Gera. UPCOMING: