BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Jan. 21

THE WEEK AHEAD

The National Association of Realtors releases U.S. home sales figures for December on Tuesday. Boeing reports its latest quarterly results on Wednesday. Starbucks serves up its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock slumped Friday after the drugmaker said it would no longer pursue accelerated approval for a combination of two immunotherapy drugs to treat newly diagnosed lung cancer.

CENTERPIECE

Learning from breaches

Hackers compromised an estimated 1 billion private records in 2016 alone, and experts say one of the simplest defenses, using different passwords for different web sites, could also be one of the best.

STORY STOCKS

General Electric (GE)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Citizens Financial (CFG)

AT&T (T)

Halliburton (HAL)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Rite Aid (RAD)

FUND FOCUS

Oakmark International (OAKIX)

The fund has large holdings of European stocks, especially banks. The retirement of a long-time co-manager last year is a loss, but it remains "in highly proven hands," Morningstar says.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.