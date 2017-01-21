The Latest: George H.W. Bush, wife remain hospitalized

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the hospitalization of George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, have spent another night hospitalized in Houston.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president remained in intensive care Friday while being treated for breathing difficulties stemming from pneumonia.

The nation's 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last weekend for shortness of breath. He was moved to intensive care on Wednesday when physicians put in a breathing tube.

Barbara Bush spent her second night at the hospital after checking in Wednesday for treatment of bronchitis. The 91-year-old former first lady reported feeling much better Thursday after receiving medication.

___

12 a.m.

Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush for pneumonia are considering whether to take out a breathing tube inserted to clear his airway.

His wife, Barbara, diagnosed with bronchitis, was feeling "1,000 percent better" on Thursday after antibiotics and rest.

The 92-year-old former president and the 91-year-old former first lady both had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital. He was admitted on Saturday with difficulty breathing. She was hospitalized Wednesday after feeling fatigued and coughing for weeks.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the 41st president remained in stable condition. Bush has been in the intensive care since Wednesday, relying on a ventilator to breathe. Removing the tube — a procedure known as extubation — would allow Bush to breathe on his own.