Mexican police find dismembered body of toddler

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Police in southern Mexico have found the dismembered bodies of a 2-year-old toddler and a woman in plastic bags.

The body parts were found Thursday in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of the southern state of Guerrero.

A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Friday the boy's leg was found at some distance from the other remains.

Chilpancingo is the city where earlier this week the severed heads of six men were found in a plastic bag on the roof of a sport utility vehicle, with six headless bodies inside.

While women have been killed in similar circumstances in the past, such violence against children is rare.