Siebenhofer leads training; Vonn 5th with missed gate

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Ramona Siebenhofer posted the fastest time in World Cup downhill training for the second consecutive day on the Kandahar course.

The Austrian finished 0.65 seconds ahead of Fabienne Suter and 0.71 ahead of Mirjam Puchner on Friday.

Sofia Goggia had the fastest unofficial time but the Italian missed a gate.

Lindsey Vonn was fifth but also missed a gate as she prepares for the second race of her comeback from a knee injury and a broken arm. The American finished 13th in the first race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, last weekend.

Vonn has claimed a record six World Cup victories in Garmisch — one slalom, two downhills and three super-Gs.

American teammate Julia Mancuso has postponed her return from hip surgery for at least another week.

Laurenne Ross and Jacqueline Wiles, two more Americans, both crashed hard but were fortunate to come away only with bruises.

Downhill and super-G races are scheduled for the Kandahar on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Siebenhofer, who has only one career podium finish, also led Thursday's opening training session.