How low? 'Limbo Queen' slips under airport bench on layover

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A world record holding limbo dancer gave passengers waiting for a flight at the Philadelphia airport some free entertainment this week when she scooted under a bench at a terminal.

Shemika Charles, who goes by "The Limbo Queen," had a layover in Philadelphia on her way to a scheduled performance at a basketball game in Wisconsin. She says on Twitter she "had to get loose" and decided to have a little fun.

She posted video of herself successfully dancing through the tiny opening between the bottom of the bench and the floor.

Charles set the current Guinness World Record mark for lowest limbo by a female when she passed under a bar just 8.5 inches off the ground in 2010.