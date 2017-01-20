Only minor injuries after truck smashes through side of bus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say several people escaped with minor injuries after a pickup truck smashed through the side of a public transit bus in Syracuse.

Police say an 82-year-old man was driving the pickup around 2 p.m. Thursday when he exited an interstate and swerved to avoid stopped traffic at the end of the ramp. Officers say the pickup went off the road and continued until it hit the middle of a Centro bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

The trucks' front end smashed through the side of the bus and became stuck.

Several passengers were treated at hospitals for minor injuries. The bus driver was treated for chest pain.

The pickup driver wasn't injured, but his wife was also treated for chest pain.

Police say their investigation into the crash continues.