Ellis Genge back with England for 6 Nations

LONDON (AP) — Ellis Genge has been recalled to the squad for England's Six Nations title defense just weeks after being dropped by coach Eddie Jones.

Genge made his England debut against Wales in May and was ever-present on the fringes of the team for the remainder of 2016 only to be axed from the elite squad on New Year's Eve. But strong performances for Leicester have catapulted the combative front row back into contention.

Also present, having missed the two-day training camp earlier this month, are flanker Jack Clifford, center Henry Slade and lock Joe Launchbury.

Three uncapped players have been named in a squad — back row Mike Williams, prop Nathan Catt and fly half Alex Lozowski.

Catt is competing with Genge to supply loosehead cover for Matt Mullan, who profits from injuries to Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler.

Flanker James Haskell, lock Maro Itoje, wing Anthony Watson, back row Jack Clifford and wing Jack Nowell feature in the 34-man squad after missing the autumn internationals through injury.

___

Forwards: Nathan Catt, Jack Clifford, Dan Cole, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Teimana Harrison, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Tommy Taylor, Mike Williams, Tom Wood.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Marland Yarde, Ben Youngs.