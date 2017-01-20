Mayer beats Innerhofer, Feuz to win super-G in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Matthias Mayer gave the host country a winning start to the traditional Hahnenkamm races by taking Friday's super-G.

Under crisp blue skies, the Olympic downhill champion beat Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.09 seconds. Beat Feuz of Switzerland was 0.44 behind in third.

The win is Mayer's fourth, but his first since he broke two vertebrae in a downhill crash in Italy 13 months ago.

The result ended Kjetil Jansrud's three-race unbeaten streak in super-G this season. With another win, the Norwegian would have matched the record of four straight wins set by Austrian great Hermann Maier in 1998, but he finished 0.92 off the lead in ninth.

Jansrud remained in the lead of the discipline standings.

The classic downhill on the Streif course is scheduled for Saturday.