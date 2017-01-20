Spain says Russian detained for US is a top financial hacker

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say a detained Russian computer programmer is one of that country's most important hackers and is wanted by the United States for suspected financial fraud amounting to some $5 million (5 million euros).

A Civil Guard statement Friday said Stanislav Lisov, 32, who was arrested Jan. 13 in Barcelona airport, allegedly developed, distributed and used a Trojan malware known as "NeverQuest" to gain access to banking and credit card information of millions of people via financial institutional or private computers.

Court authorities said earlier that Lisov's extradition is being studied.

It said Lisov was jailed because of the seriousness of the offenses and the risk he would flee as he had done previously in the United States, where he has been under investigation since 2014.