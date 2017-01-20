Danes can also fight militants with Iraqi troops

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has extended the mandate of an undisclosed number of special Danish troops training Iraqi troops fighting Islamic State group, to also fight militants.

Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said Friday's decision to allow troops fight "in the Iraqi-Syrian border area" was taken in response to request by the international coalition that Danes joined in October 2014.

Hjort Frederiksen said "it is vital" the international coalition push the Islamic State group "from all sides."

The opposition Social Democrats, Denmark's largest party, support the decision that must be approved in a formal vote in the 179-seat Danish Parliament. No voting date was immediately announced.

Denmark earlier had sent seven F-16 planes, which have been pulled back in a planned move.