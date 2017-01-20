FIFA appoints CONMEBOL president to chair finance panel

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has appointed the president of the corruption-ravaged South American governing body to chair its finance committee.

FIFA says Alejandro Dominguez of Paraguay leads the new eight-member panel, which includes two independent officials from outside soccer.

Dominguez won the CONMEBOL election last year after his predecessor, Juan Angel Napout, was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a soccer racketeering case and arrested in Switzerland. Two more former CONMEBOL presidents were previously indicted.

FIFA froze funding to the Paraguay-based CONMEBOL during the ongoing American investigation, which does not implicate Dominguez.

FIFA says the finance panel "shall monitor the financial management and advise the FIFA Council on financial matters and asset management."

Dominguez will be paid $500,000 for "additional roles and responsibilities," plus a $300,000 FIFA Council stipend.