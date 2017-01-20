Man with knife attacks in Paris rail system, flees

PARIS (AP) — Police say a man armed with a knife attacked passengers in the Paris rail system seemingly at random, before fleeing into the night.

Over the course of four hours and ending early Friday, the attacks took place on two Metro lines and in a train station. An attacker stabbed one man three times around 9:15 p.m. inside a subway car and and there were two other attempted stabbings by an attacker of the same description in two stations nearby.

The attacker fled after the final attack around 12:50 a.m., police said.