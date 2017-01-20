Pliskova, Strycova to lead Czechs in Fed Cup against Spain

PRAGUE (AP) — Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Strycova will lead defending champion Czech Republic against Spain in the first round of Fed Cup.

Pliskova and Strycova both have reached the third round at the Australian Open. They teamed up to win the decisive doubles in last year's final against France.

Captain Petr Pala also named Lucie Safarova and Katerina Siniakova for the Feb. 11-12 series in Ostrava. Safarova is returning for the first time since April 2015 following health issues and Siniakova, who captured her maiden WTA title at the Shenzhen Open this month, made the team for the first time.

The Czechs will miss Petra Kvitova because of injuries she suffered during a knife attack in December.