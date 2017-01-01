Tsai calls for dialogue with China in letter to Pope Francis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen called on China to engage in positive dialogue in a January 5 letter to Pope Francis, the Presidential Office said Friday.

The letter was a reply to the Catholic leader’s message for the World Day of Peace, January 1, 2017. The Vatican is Taiwan’s only European ally, but unconfirmed reports over the past few months have hinted that the state might be moving closer to relations with China.

In her letter, Tsai emphasized her goodwill toward China.

“Based on many years of experience in cross-strait negotiations during my political career, I am convinced that military action cannot resolve problems,” she wrote.

Tsai emphasized that she wanted peaceful engagement with China, as “our pledges will not change, our goodwill will not change, we will not bow to pressure, and we will not revert to the old path of confrontation.”

The president called on China’s Communist Party “to set aside the baggage of history and engage in positive dialogue.”

She explained to the Pope that Taiwan and China were once “embroiled in a zero-sum conflict that caused tension in the region and anxiety among our peoples,” but that peaceful separate governance had now given the peoples on both sides stable lives and normal exchanges. The “status quo of hard-won stability” should therefore be cherished, the president said.

Turning to other issues, Tsai mentioned Taiwan’s role in disaster relief and aid to refugees, and her significance as the island nation’s first woman head of state. “As the first female president in the ethnic Chinese world, I aspire to live up to your words as I devote myself to enhancing the wellbeing of the Taiwanese people and creating a new era for cross-strait peace,” she told Pope Francis.