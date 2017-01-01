Taiwan should not worry about Trump: Yates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan should not worry about new United States President Donald Trump’s policies as he would focus on trade issues, former White House official Stephen Yates said Thursday.

Yates, who visited Taiwan last month, was speaking at an event in Washington in the presence of former Premier Yu Shyi-kun, who will be attending the Trump inauguration at the head of an 11-member delegation.

The former adviser to ex-Vice President Dick Cheney emphasized he played no part in the new administration and could not speak on its behalf, but due to his frequent interactions with key members, he said Taiwan should not be worried about any changes in policy.

The Trump Administration would concentrate on trade and economic issues, and would discuss those topics with China, but also with Taiwan, Yates said. He repeated the president-elect’s assertions that nobody could tell him whom he could or could not speak with, a reference to the December 2 phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen to Trump.

Yates, who now serves as the chairman of the Republican Party in the state of Idaho, said that if he was able to talk so much, it was because he was not joining the Trump Administration. “Those in the know do not speak, and those who speak do not know,” he told reporters in Chinese.

Thursday’s Washington dinner was not only attended by Yu’s delegation and by Yates, but also by former Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration Anson Chan, Taiwan representative to the U.S. Stanley Kao, former American Institute in Taiwan Chairman Richard Bush and ex-AIT Director Douglas Paal.