Protesters planning to disrupt Donald Trump's big day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of the hundreds of thousands of people expected to fill the nation's capital for the inauguration of Donald Trump say they plan to do their best do disrupt the day.

A coalition calling itself DisruptJ20 after the date of the inauguration says people participating in its actions will attempt to shut down or cause delays at security checkpoints for those going to the ceremony.

One organizer, David Thurston, told reporters last week that the coalition wants to make it as difficult as possible for Trump to act as if he has a mandate.

But not all protesters plan to be disruptive. One DisruptJ20 event features a march with drummers and a float of dancers, all part of a street party for dissenters.