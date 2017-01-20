Political cartoon depicts 2017 world situation as ‘new semester’

Taipei (Taiwan News) – With Donald Trump’s inauguration as America's 45th president taking place on Friday, a Japanese cartoonist made a political cartoon titled “The new semester,” implying the similarities between high school life and world political situation for 2017.

In the cartoon, the world leaders gather together in a Japanese high school classroom for the new semester, as Trump clearly to be the bully in class. Chinese president Xi is discussing something with Trump while throwing a crumpled-up paper at Tsai’s head. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the back of the classroom is shooting a paper plane aiming somewhere between Tsai and Abe.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is leaning on his chair with his legs crossed and seems not care at all.

On the lower right of the picture, German Chancellor Merkel, French President François Hollande and British Prime Minister May who are depicted as smart kids in the class and have their small group.

Russian President Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are hanging out in front of the window. The two are like those who don’t talk much in the class.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who sits on the front line of the classroom with Taiwan's president Tsai In-wen, is frowning and seems to be worrying about something.

As for South Korea president Park Geun-hye on the upper left, who’s not in the classroom for the new semester, is likely to be expelled from school already.