  1. Home
  2. World

Search continues at Italian hotel hit by avalanche

By  Associated Press
2017/01/20 15:24

Italian firefighters search for survivors aft

The interior of the Rigopiano Hotel is destro

A Finance Police helicopter hovers above the

Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow

This undated photo shows the spa Hotel Rigopi

An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews are continuing the painstaking search for some 30 people trapped inside a remote Italian mountain resort flattened by a huge avalanche.

Italy's civil protection agency on Friday said the search continued throughout the night with searchlights, and would accelerate with the arrival of daylight. So far two bodies have been recovered, and RAI state TV said two more bodies have been located in the snow.

The search has been hampered by snow blocking the only road in, concern that the buildings would collapse and fear of triggering a fresh avalanche. The first rescue teams arrived on skis, and firefighters were dropped in by helicopter.

Officials said that overnight the road was widened to bring in heavier vehicles to aid with the search.