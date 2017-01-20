Rescuers searching for victims of Iran building collapse

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Rescue teams worked overnight to try and reach trapped firefighters and other victims after a commercial building collapsed and killed at least 30 firefighters.

Scores of workers and dozens of trucks were searching the ruins for victims Friday, a day after a historic high-rise building in the heart of Iran's capital caught fire and later collapsed.

Saeed Sharifizadegan, head of Tehran's fire department, says: "The smoke is a sign of continuation of the fire under the rubble."

Meanwhile, reports said Behnam Mirzakhani, one of the hospitalized firemen, died from severe injuries in a Tehran hospital.