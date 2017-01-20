Photo of the day: Cosmos flowers blooming in Kinmen

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A field of cosmos flowers grown by the Kinmen County Agricultural Research Institute is now in full bloom.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Kinmen Agricultural Experiment Center holds a series of activities. Ingenious art installations are displayed at the center of the Institute. The most attractive spot is the sea of flowers nearby. Many tourists have come to visit the offshore county as the flowers are in full bloom.

According to the Institute, the blessing bags and exquisite gifts will be sent out on the first day of the Lunar New Year. Further announcements will be made on that day.