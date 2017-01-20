Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic website 'unacceptable."

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says it is "unacceptable" that the official website for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics refers to disputed isles in the Sea of Japan under the South Korean name "Dokdo."

The website introduces the islets by saying, "Dokdo holds a special place in the hearts of Koreans as they hold pride in defending Korea's easternmost reached territory."

Japan, which calls the rocks Takeshima, says it has historical evidence backing its sovereignty since at least the 17th century.

The website also refers to the waters which Japan calls Sea of Japan under the South Korean name, "East Sea."

Kishida said "It is unacceptable in light of our country's stance over the sovereignty of Takeshima and over the naming of the Sea of Japan."