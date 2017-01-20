BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TRUMP-JAPAN — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that he plans to visit the U.S. as soon as possible to meet with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 450 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PEDESTRIANS STRUCK — A man deliberately drove into a street crowded with pedestrians in Australia's second-largest city on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said. Officials said the incident had no links to terrorism. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 350 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CROCODILE ATTACK — A 47-year-old man has been killed by crocodile while trying to cross a flooded river in northern Australian wilderness, police said Friday. SENT: 300 words.

PHILIPPINES-TRUMP INAUGURATION — Left-wing and Muslim activists have urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from Donald Trump when he becomes president. SENT: 250 words, photos.

THAILAND-FLOOD'S UPSIDE -- Nature regularly taunts the farmers of Thailand by flooding their fields, but this time she's tossed some of them a potential safety net: the chance to pan for gold. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 580 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-ECONOMY — China's economic growth ticked up in the final quarter of 2016 but its full-year performance was the weakest in three decades as it heads into a potential trade battle with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets were mixed in cautious trading Friday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. China's report that its economy grew at a 6.8 percent pace in October-December was in line with expectations. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CHINA-FILM FINANCE — Paramount Pictures said Friday it has inked a co-financing deal with two Chinese companies for the Hollywood studio's slate of movies over the next three years. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 300 words.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-NOTE 7 — Samsung Electronics said Friday it will announce on Jan. 23 the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 250 words, photos.

