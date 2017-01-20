Temperature to drop to 11 degrees in northern Taiwan Friday

Taipei -- A cold air mass has swept into the island causing temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop to around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8 degrees Fahrenheit) later Friday, with the islands of Matsu and Kinmen to plunge to 10 degrees, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



Northern Taiwan is expected to see daytime highs of 14-16 degrees Celsius on Friday, while daytime highs in other parts of the island will range from 18-26, said the bureau.

Keelung, Taipei, Taipei City, Yilan County, and Hualian County are all expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional rain during the day and transitioning to partly cloudy conditions with occasional showers in the evening and throughout Saturday. Much of the rest of the island will see mostly clear or partly cloudy skies during that period.



Beginning on Friday night and continuing into Saturday, temperatures are forecast to drop to 11 degrees in northern Taiwan, 12 degrees in central Taiwan, 14 degrees in southern Taiwan, and 11-15 degrees in the east, according to the CWB. Meanwhile, the islands of Matsu and Kinmen are expected to see the mercury drop to 10 degrees.

The CWB has issued a low temperature warning for New Taipei, Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu cities, and also for Hsinchu and Miaoli counties in northern Taiwan, the eastern county of Yilan, the central city of Taichung, and offshore Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.



From Saturday to Jan. 24, areas north of Tainan City are likely to see lows of 10 degrees, while in other parts of the country the lows will range between 13 and 15 degrees, the bureau said, urging the public to take cold-weather precautions.



During that period, partly cloudy or sunny skies can be expected, with occasional showers in eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in northern Taiwan, the CWB said.



The effects of the cold air mass will linger until Jan. 24, after which temperatures will begin to climb, the bureau said.



But by Jan. 26, cold weather will set in again in northern and northeastern Taiwan due to seasonal northeastern winds, which is expected to also bring rain, the CWB said.



The weather in central and southern Taiwan will likely remain dry during that period, it added.