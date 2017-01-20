Several injured after being struck by car in Australian city

SYDNEY (AP) — Officials in Australia's second-largest city say several pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a car.

Victoria state police said Friday that "a number of people have been injured" in the downtown area of Melbourne. Police say the exact circumstances are not yet known.

Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman Rebecca Brewin said paramedics were at the scene after they received calls that several pedestrians were struck by a car. She did not know how many people were hit, or how serious their injuries might be.

The area around the incident was shut down. Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred.

The Australian Open tennis championship is currently being held in the city.