UberTAXI to pull up to Taiwan next month

Taipei -- The ride-hailing company Uber and the union of taxi drivers announced on Thursday that it would collaborate on a new service in February that will allow customers in Taipei to order yellow taxis via an app called UberTAXI.

UberTAXI will be added to Uber's existing service that has been available in Taiwan for four years, while all of its ride-hailing apps will also remain available, according to Uber.



Uber said it is committed to providing better services to customers in Taiwan and the new service will initially be offered in the Greater Taipei area.



Ku Li-kai (顧立楷), general manager of Uber Taiwan, said the upcoming launch of UberTAXI demonstrates that it is possible for the ride-sharing economy and traditional taxis to co-exist in the local market, which he described as being comprehensive, thriving and diverse.



"In addition, this cooperation also shows Uber's commitment to the Taiwan market," Ku said, adding that the company will continue to negotiate with relevant Taiwanese government agencies and hope that the Taiwan government will make comprehensive regulations on ride-sharing economy.



Lin Sheng-he (林聖河) of the Taxi Driver Labor Union said that "we look forward to the cooperation with Uber and taking advantage of its innovative technologies to help our taxi drivers."



This will help local taxi drivers to be able to take part in the ride-sharing economy, which is expected to increase their income and offer better services to passengers, Lin said.



However, Taipei City Professional Driver's Union president Cheng Li-chia said that Lin had made the deal unilaterally without consulting with the other groups.

Uber said the fares for the new service will follow the current standard charged by traditional taxis, but added that it is still finalizing details such as whether the payment should be made with a credit card or with cash.



Under the new service, passengers can track their journeys using GPS and share real-time information on their journeys with friends to ensure safety. At the end of each ride, drivers and passengers will be invited to rate each other on the app as a way of helping to improve the quality of the service.



Such information will also help Uber security teams with any investigation in the event of an accident, Uber said.



The announcement of the upcoming launch of the new service came after a meeting last week between a Uber executive and officials of Taiwan's transportation ministry.



During the meeting, the ministry remained firm on its insistence that Uber must pay local taxes, be covered by insurance and accept regulatory supervision.



Uber said after the meeting that it expected to hold further dialogue with the authorities, and indicated that both parties need to make more efforts to enable Uber's car share model to keep developing.



After Uber made the announcement about the launch of UberTAXI, the transportation ministry reiterated that it will still suspend Uber's operations in Taiwan if it is found to be continuing to run illegal transport services in the country.

The presence of Uber has been seen as having a huge impact on the business of local taxis, triggering protests by traditional taxi drivers, who have called on the government to stop Uber's illegal operations.



Uber, registered in Taiwan as an information services company, does not have the legal permission to operate transportation services, according to the government.



According to the ministry, Uber had been fined a total of NT$68.45 million (US$2.16 million) for 481 violations and its drivers had been fined NT$20.83 million as of late December last year.



Taiwan's Legislature on Dec. 16, 2016 passed an amendment to the Highway Act that raises the maximum fine for the provision of illegal passenger transportation services to NT$25 million.



Under the new law, the maximum fine against operators of illegal transportation services has been increased from between NT$50,000 and NT$150,000 to between NT$100,000 and NT$25 million.