AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

thru 29, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.

thru Feb. 5, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations.

thru 22, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

thru 22, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge.

thru 24, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

thru 22, Kitzbuehel, Austria — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 22, Monte Carlo — auto racing, WRC, Monte Carlo Rally.

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

thru 22, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

thru 22, Ulricehamn, Sweden — skiing, cross-country World Cup.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. England, 3rd ODI.

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.

Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

United States — American football, conference championships: Atlanta vs. Green Bay, New England vs. Pittsburgh.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

Schladming, Austria — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

Kronplatz, Italy — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25

Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

Kanpur, India — cricket, India vs. England, 1st T20.

Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.

thru 29, Doha, Qatar — golf, European Tour, Qatar Masters.

thru 29, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

thru 29, Bahamas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Bahamas.

thru 29, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

SATURDAY, Jan. 28

Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

thru 29, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

thru 29, Falun, Sweden — skiing, cross-country World Cup.

Las Vegas — boxing, Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz for Frampton's WBA featherweight title; Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia for Zlaticanin's WBC lightweight title; Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros for Selby's IBF featherweight title.

Indio, California — boxing, Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt for Vargas' WBC super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 29

Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. England, 2nd T20.

Los Angeles — ice hockey, NHL All-Star game.