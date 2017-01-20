AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Jan. 20
thru 29, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.
thru Feb. 5, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations.
thru 22, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
thru 22, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge.
thru 24, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.
Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
thru 22, Kitzbuehel, Austria — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.
thru 22, Monte Carlo — auto racing, WRC, Monte Carlo Rally.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 21
thru 22, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.
thru 22, Ulricehamn, Sweden — skiing, cross-country World Cup.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 22
Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. England, 3rd ODI.
Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.
Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.
United States — American football, conference championships: Atlanta vs. Green Bay, New England vs. Pittsburgh.
|MONDAY, Jan. 23
No new major events.
|TUESDAY, Jan. 24
Schladming, Austria — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.
Kronplatz, Italy — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.
|WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25
Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.
|THURSDAY, Jan. 26
Kanpur, India — cricket, India vs. England, 1st T20.
Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.
thru 29, Doha, Qatar — golf, European Tour, Qatar Masters.
thru 29, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.
|FRIDAY, Jan. 27
thru 29, Bahamas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Bahamas.
thru 29, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 28
Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.
thru 29, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.
thru 29, Falun, Sweden — skiing, cross-country World Cup.
Las Vegas — boxing, Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz for Frampton's WBA featherweight title; Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia for Zlaticanin's WBC lightweight title; Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros for Selby's IBF featherweight title.
Indio, California — boxing, Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt for Vargas' WBC super featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 29
Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. England, 2nd T20.
Los Angeles — ice hockey, NHL All-Star game.