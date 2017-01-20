CSX and Netflix advance while Rent-A-Center tumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

CSX Corp., up $8.63 to $45.51

The railroad is being targeted by an activist investor and the former CEO of competitor Canadian Pacific.

Netflix Inc., up $5.15 to $138.41

The streaming video company reported strong results thanks to its expanding number of subscribers.

La Quinta Holdings Inc., up 21 cents to $14.66

The hotel chain said it plans to split into two companies and may separate its real estate assets.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.39 to $44.84

The bank reported a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.

Union Pacific Corp., up $2.47 to $106.24

The railroad had a better-than-expected fourth quarter as it cut costs in response to lower shipments.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $1.88 to $8.31

The company, which leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy, said it expects to take a quarterly loss.

AvalonBay Communities Inc., down $1.35 to $175.22

Real estate trusts and other companies that pay big dividends traded lower as bond yields kept rising.

Oclaro Inc., up $1.35 to $9.48

The optical communications company forecast strong sales in its fiscal second quarter.