The Latest: Chief says suspect made sure officer was dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer (all times local):

4 p.m.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says Markeith Loyd could have fled after wounding a police lieutenant but continued to shoot her to make sure she was dead.

Mina said during a news conference Thursday that 41-year-old Loyd walked over to Lt. Debra Clayton and shot her several more times instead of fleeing. Mina says a medical examiner's report confirmed the deadly shot came when Loyd was standing over Clayton.

Mina also confirmed that the officers who arrested Loyd on Tuesday face an excessive force investigation, but he believes they acted appropriately.

Clayton was gunned down while searching for Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9. Loyd was a suspect in his pregnant ex-girlfriend's slaying.

Loyd hasn't yet been charged with killing Clayton, but Mina expects charges to be brought no later than Monday.

___

9:55 a.m.

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer spoke out of turn and was defiant in an Orlando courtroom where he made an initial appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Forty-one-year-old Markeith Loyd told the judge Thursday morning that he plans to represent himself and said the charges against him were made up. The judge ordered Loyd held without bond.

Loyd's eye was bandaged and two officers flanked him as he stood at the podium wearing a bullet-proof vest. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt.

Loyd faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, unlawful killing of an unborn child and attempted murder in the December death of Sade Dixon. He hasn't been charged in the death of Lt. Debra Clayton who was gunned down while she searched for him outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9.