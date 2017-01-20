New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|72.44
|73.29
|72.27
|72.69
|Up
|.43
|May
|72.91
|73.68
|72.65
|73.26
|Up
|.51
|Jul
|73.58
|74.16
|73.41
|73.81
|Up
|.56
|Oct
|71.57
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|70.98
|71.45
|70.80
|71.13
|Up
|.15
|Mar
|71.26
|Up
|.05
|May
|71.11
|Up
|.04
|Jul
|70.96
|Up
|.04
|Oct
|70.46
|Up
|.04
|Dec
|70.20
|Up
|.04
|Mar
|70.24
|Up
|.04
|May
|70.28
|Up
|.04
|Jul
|70.32
|Up
|.04
|Oct
|70.36
|Up
|.04
|Dec
|70.40
|Up
|.04