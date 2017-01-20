EPA settles with Hawaii company over 2013 molasses spill

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a settlement with the company responsible for a 1,400-ton molasses spill in Honolulu Harbor in 2013.

The federal agency announced in a statement Thursday that Matson Terminals Inc. will pay a civil penalty of $725,000. The molasses leaked from a section of pipe that had been flagged by the state a year before the spill.

The civil settlement follows a criminal case against Matson in which the company paid $1 million in fines and restitution, which was split between the Waikiki Aquarium for coral reef research and Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii for beach cleanups.

The company also reached a settlement with the state to stop transporting molasses through the harbor and paid for cleanup and coral restoration.

Matson did not immediately return requests for comment.