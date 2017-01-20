Atletico beats Eibar 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa del Rey quarters

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid easily defeated Eibar 3-0 in a first-leg quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa, and Kevin Gameiro scored at Vicente Calderon Stadium to give Atletico the advantage going into next week's return match in Basque Country.

Atletico, which last season was eliminated by Celta Vigo at this stage of the Copa, is trying to win the competition for the first time since 2013.

Griezmann put the hosts ahead with a header in the 28th minute after a ball redirected by defender Jose Gimenez off a free kick.

Correa added to the lead from close range in the 60th, and Gameiro closed the scoring with another header soon after.

Eibar is in the Copa quarterfinals for the first time.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona played at Real Sociedad late Thursday.

On Wednesday, Celta Vigo stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, while Alaves won at second-division club Alcorcon 2-0.

All second-leg matches will be next week.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni