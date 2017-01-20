  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/20 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 149.25 151.45 148.55 150.75 Up 1.55
May 151.50 153.75 151.00 153.15 Up 1.60
Jul 154.00 156.05 153.30 155.45 Up 1.55
Sep 156.05 158.25 155.60 157.65 Up 1.55
Dec 159.45 160.90 158.90 160.70 Up 1.55
Mar 162.10 163.55 162.10 163.55 Up 1.50
May 163.75 165.15 163.75 165.15 Up 1.45
Jul 165.30 166.70 165.30 166.70 Up 1.45
Sep 166.80 168.20 166.80 168.20 Up 1.45
Dec 170.30 170.35 170.30 170.35 Up 1.25
Mar 172.65 Up 1.40
May 174.00 Up 1.40
Jul 175.30 Up 1.50
Sep 176.70 Up 1.55
Dec 177.50 Up 1.55