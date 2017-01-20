New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|149.25
|151.45
|148.55
|150.75
|Up
|1.55
|May
|151.50
|153.75
|151.00
|153.15
|Up
|1.60
|Jul
|154.00
|156.05
|153.30
|155.45
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|156.05
|158.25
|155.60
|157.65
|Up
|1.55
|Dec
|159.45
|160.90
|158.90
|160.70
|Up
|1.55
|Mar
|162.10
|163.55
|162.10
|163.55
|Up
|1.50
|May
|163.75
|165.15
|163.75
|165.15
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|165.30
|166.70
|165.30
|166.70
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|166.80
|168.20
|166.80
|168.20
|Up
|1.45
|Dec
|170.30
|170.35
|170.30
|170.35
|Up
|1.25
|Mar
|172.65
|Up
|1.40
|May
|174.00
|Up
|1.40
|Jul
|175.30
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|176.70
|Up
|1.55
|Dec
|177.50
|Up
|1.55