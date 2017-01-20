BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2237 2249 2144 2164 Down 69 May 2229 2240 2146 2162 Down 62 Jul 2220 2239 2152 2166 Down 57 Sep 2235 2248 2163 2177 Down 54 Dec 2262 2266 2182 2197 Down 53 Mar 2277 2278 2198 2212 Down 52 May 2289 2290 2218 2227 Down 49 Jul 2232 2288 2227 2288 unch Sep 2301 2301 2244 2251 Down 49 Dec 2264 Down 48