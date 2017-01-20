BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2237
|2249
|2144
|2164
|Down
|69
|May
|2229
|2240
|2146
|2162
|Down
|62
|Jul
|2220
|2239
|2152
|2166
|Down
|57
|Sep
|2235
|2248
|2163
|2177
|Down
|54
|Dec
|2262
|2266
|2182
|2197
|Down
|53
|Mar
|2277
|2278
|2198
|2212
|Down
|52
|May
|2289
|2290
|2218
|2227
|Down
|49
|Jul
|2232
|2288
|2227
|2288
|unch
|Sep
|2301
|2301
|2244
|2251
|Down
|49
|Dec
|2264
|Down
|48