BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/20 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 260.15 Down .65
Feb 262.15 262.50 259.75 260.55 Down .65
Mar 261.45 263.40 258.15 261.05 Down .60
Apr 259.65 262.45 259.65 261.50 Down .55
May 262.45 264.20 259.05 262.00 Down .55
Jun 262.80 262.80 262.35 262.35 Down .60
Jul 263.75 264.75 260.00 262.65 Down .60
Aug 263.00 Down .60
Sep 264.40 264.70 260.95 263.25 Down .60
Oct 263.50 Down .60
Nov 263.65 Down .60
Dec 263.00 264.40 261.70 263.75 Down .60
Jan 263.85 Down .65
Feb 263.95 Down .65
Mar 264.00 Down .65
Apr 264.10 Down .65
May 264.15 Down .60
Jun 264.20 Down .60
Jul 264.25 Down .60
Aug 264.30 Down .60
Sep 264.35 Down .60
Oct 264.45 Down .65
Nov 264.55 Down .65
Dec 264.60 Down .70
Mar 264.70 Down .70
May 264.75 Down .70
Jul 264.80 Down .70
Sep 264.85 Down .70
Dec 264.95 Down .70
Mar 265.05 Down .70
May 265.10 Down .70
Jul 265.15 Down .70
Sep 265.20 Down .70
Dec 265.25 Down .70
Mar 265.30 Down .70
May 265.35 Down .70
Jul 265.40 Down .70
Sep 265.45 Down .70
Dec 265.50 Down .70