New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|260.15
|Down .65
|Feb
|262.15
|262.50
|259.75
|260.55
|Down .65
|Mar
|261.45
|263.40
|258.15
|261.05
|Down .60
|Apr
|259.65
|262.45
|259.65
|261.50
|Down .55
|May
|262.45
|264.20
|259.05
|262.00
|Down .55
|Jun
|262.80
|262.80
|262.35
|262.35
|Down .60
|Jul
|263.75
|264.75
|260.00
|262.65
|Down .60
|Aug
|263.00
|Down .60
|Sep
|264.40
|264.70
|260.95
|263.25
|Down .60
|Oct
|263.50
|Down .60
|Nov
|263.65
|Down .60
|Dec
|263.00
|264.40
|261.70
|263.75
|Down .60
|Jan
|263.85
|Down .65
|Feb
|263.95
|Down .65
|Mar
|264.00
|Down .65
|Apr
|264.10
|Down .65
|May
|264.15
|Down .60
|Jun
|264.20
|Down .60
|Jul
|264.25
|Down .60
|Aug
|264.30
|Down .60
|Sep
|264.35
|Down .60
|Oct
|264.45
|Down .65
|Nov
|264.55
|Down .65
|Dec
|264.60
|Down .70
|Mar
|264.70
|Down .70
|May
|264.75
|Down .70
|Jul
|264.80
|Down .70
|Sep
|264.85
|Down .70
|Dec
|264.95
|Down .70
|Mar
|265.05
|Down .70
|May
|265.10
|Down .70
|Jul
|265.15
|Down .70
|Sep
|265.20
|Down .70
|Dec
|265.25
|Down .70
|Mar
|265.30
|Down .70
|May
|265.35
|Down .70
|Jul
|265.40
|Down .70
|Sep
|265.45
|Down .70
|Dec
|265.50
|Down .70