French company Lafarge probed over alleged Syrian activity

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have launched an investigation into French cement company Lafarge, which is suspected of illegal activities in Syria after the European Union imposed sanctions against the country in 2012.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday the probe was opened in October after the French Finance Ministry filed a complaint against Lafarge, which had operated a plant in northern Syria until 2014.

The ministry confirmed the complaint without elaborating.

The company told The Associated Press it is "in the process of establishing the facts concerning our activities in Syria." It said it will cooperate with the inquiries of the Paris Prosecutor and hand over any information requested.

Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to create LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, in 2015.