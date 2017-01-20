Experts close Cyprus talks to narrow differences day early

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A United Nations envoy says diplomats meeting at a Swiss resort to figure out if differences are bridgeable in a deal to reunify ethnically split Cyprus have wrapped up their work a day early.

Envoy Espen Barth Eide said officials completed their task of identifying differences on how post-reunification security should be handled.

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot officials, as well officials from Cyprus' 'guarantors' Britain, Greece and Turkey had three days of talks planned.

Eide said negotiations are continuing but didn't provide details about when the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders along with the foreign ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey would reconvene to resolve the difficult issue.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aiming at union with Greece.