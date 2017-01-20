BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Jan. 20

TODAY

General Electric and Synchrony Financial report fourth-quarter earnings. Baker Hughes issues its weekly tally of U.S. oil and natural gas rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

CSX soared after veteran railroad industry executive Hunter Harrison said he was teaming up with activist investor Paul Hilal to target the Jacksonville, Florida-based company.

CENTERPIECE

US crude roars back

Oil producers have responded to rising prices by cranking up production, which now stands only 7 percent below the peak reached in June, 2015.

STORY STOCKS

CSX (CSX)

Netflix (NFLX)

La Quinta (LQ)

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Union Pacific (UNP)

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Oclaro (OCLR)

FUND FOCUS

TCW Emerging Markets Income (TGEIX)

Morningstar calls this fund "a top choice" for broad exposure to emerging-market bonds. It's done well in a variety of market conditions, earning a "Silver" rating.

