Spike Lee won't use Chrisette Michele over inaugural gig

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spike Lee says he won't be using Chrisette Michele's music in an upcoming project because of her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The New York Daily News first reported Wednesday that Michele would perform.

Michele seemed to allude to the controversy Thursday on her blog , where she wrote: "We can't be present if we're silent." She says she hopes for "peaceful & progressive conversation." She adds that she doesn't mind criticism if it allows her "to be a voice for the voiceless." She used the hashtag NoPoliticalGenius.

Lee wrote on Instagram that he was sorry Michele was performing at the inaugural. He says he was considering using Michele's "Black Girl Magic" in his upcoming Netflix series, "She's Gotta Have It" but won't anymore.

The inaugural committee and Michele's representative didn't immediately return a request for comment by The Associated Press.