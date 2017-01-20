BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-SEX MEDS

For many older couples, fun in the bedroom requires the help of prescription drugs. While popular brand-name sexual dysfunction medication has soared in price, doctors say there are workarounds and cheaper alternatives such as buying generic drugs and price shopping.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

American Airlines introduces "basic economy" class; MIT creates ethics test to help driverless cars; Netflix streaming subscriber base grows

QUICK FIX

Know your rights when faced with harassing debt collectors.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

A new iPhone app called "Clarity Money" promises to help users create a snapshot of ways to save more money and get better deals by analyzing their bank, brokerage and credit card accounts.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Good news for business owners: a number of new apps have recently come out aimed at helping the self-employed prepare their taxes.

CENTERPIECE

Americans might be enjoying their best job security since 1970, according to the latest government data on first-time applications for unemployment benefits.

MARKET PULSE

Paul McCartney filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyright ownership of the many hit songs he wrote with John Lennon as part of The Beatles; U.S. food giant Mondelez International is sending Vegemite back home to Australia; experts expect another big year for home improvements and repairs in 2017.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-SUSTAINABLE INVESTING

People who favor investing in a way that helps preserve the environment have more options than strictly focusing on companies that offer Earth-friendly products or services. Karina Funk, a portfolio manager at Brown Advisory, weighs in on how the firm's Sustainable Growth Fund is expanding the definition of environmentally conscious investing.

INSIDER Q&A-WAYMO CEO JOHN KRAFCIK

John Krafcik, chief executive of Google's self-driving car business Waymo, talks to The Associated Press about its latest test vehicle and the company's future plans.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

