  1. Home
  2. World

London mayor issues health alert over air pollution

By  Associated Press
2017/01/20 01:12

Pollution haze over South East London, throug

People are reflected in a window as pollution

People look out from a viewing area of the 95

People take pictures as pollution is seen thr

Helicopters fly through pollution over the Ca

Pollution is seen over south east London thro

Pollution is seen over the Canary Wharf busin

LONDON (AP) — London's mayor has issued a smog alert for the British capital, advising people with heart and lung conditions to avoid outdoor exercise.

Mayor Sadiq Khan says Londoners with asthma or heart problems "are advised to consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors."

The London Air Quality Network, run by King's College London, said there would be moderate-to-high air pollution Thursday.

Under a system introduced by the mayor last year, air quality alerts are displayed at bus stops and subway station entrances during times of elevated pollution. Road signs instruct drivers to switch their engines off when stopped to reduce emissions.

Khan has vowed to improve London's worsening air quality. Some of the pollution comes from diesel vehicles, although Thursday's alert is partly due to industrial emissions from continental Europe.