India vs England 2nd ODI Scoreboard

CUTTACK, India (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday of the second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium:
|India
Lokesh Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5
Shikhar Dhawan b Woakes 11
Virat Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8
Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134
Kedar Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22
Hardik Pandya not out 19
Ravindra Jadeja not out 16
Extras: (4b, 2lb, 9w, 1nb) 16
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 381
Overs: 50. Minutes: 237.
Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-22, 3-25, 4-281, 5-323, 6-358.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-3-60-4, David Willey 5-0-32-0 (1w), Jake Ball 10-0-80-0 (2w), Liam Plunkett 10-1-91-2 (1nb, 4w), Ben Stokes 9-0-79-0 (1w), Moeen Ali 6-0-33-0 (1w).
|England
Jason Roy b Jadeja 82
Alex Hales c Dhoni b Bumrah 14
Joe Root c Kohli b Ashwin 54
Eoin Morgan run out 102
Ben Stokes b Ashwin 1
Jos Buttler st Dhoni b Ashwin 10
Moeen Ali b Kumar 55
Chris Woakes b Bumrah 5
Liam Plunkett not out 26
David Willey not out 5
Extras: (7lb, 4w, 1nb) 12
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 366
Overs: 50. Minutes: 223.
Did not bat: Jake Ball.
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-128, 3-170, 4-173, 5-206, 6-299, 7-304, 8-354.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-1-63-1, Jaspit Bumrah 9-0-81-2 (1w, 1nb), Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-45-1, Hardik Pandya 6-0-60-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-65-3 (2w), Kedar Jadhav 5-0-45-0 (1w).
Result: India win by 15 runs, lead series 2-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka, and Anil Chaudhary, India.
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.