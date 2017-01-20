UN to vote on resolution supporting Barrow as Gambia leader

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has scheduled a vote on a U.N. resolution that would express "full support" to the West African regional group's commitment to ensure that Adama Barrow replaces Yahya Jammeh as president of Gambia.

The final draft, to be voted on Thursday afternoon, dropped language in the original text circulated by Senegal supporting the regional bloc ECOWAS' use of "all necessary measures" — U.N. language for military force — to ensure that the results of the Dec. 1 election are respected.

The draft condemns "in the strongest possible terms" Jammeh's "attempts to usurp the will of the people" and prevent an orderly transfer of power to Barrow by declaring a state of emergency.

The final text expresses "grave concern at the risk of deterioration of the situation in Gambia."