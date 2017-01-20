A rare, unknown photo of Frederic Chopin probably found

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's culture institute in France says it believes a previously unknown photograph of Polish composer and pianist Frederic Chopin has probably been found by private researchers. If so, it would be only the second confirmed photographic image of him.

The Polish Institute in Paris said on its website a photo of a daguerreotype image was found in a private collection by Swiss physicist Alain Kohler, who cooperated with French radio journalist Gilles Bencimon.

Kohler told The Associated Press Thursday that he found it in Switzerland. Experts would need the original daguerreotype to confirm whether it is an image of Chopin, who died in 1849 in Paris.

The black-and-white photo shows a distinctive nose, full mouth and thin face which is consistent with the only previously confirmed photograph of Chopin.