Hotelier Schrager says pardon by Obama will bring closure

NEW YORK (AP) — Hotelier and real estate developer Ian Schrager says his presidential pardon will bring important closure for him and his family.

Schrager was sentenced in 1980 to 20 months behind bars for tax evasion. He was accused of hiding money from his celebrity hangout, Studio 54 — concealing some of it in trash bags and ceiling panels.

Schrager spoke to The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2k7goS0) about the pardon he received Tuesday from President Barack Obama. The pardon sets aside his felony conviction and restores his civil liberties, including voting, but doesn't erase his criminal record.

Schrager says he overcame his past by being tenacious — but he'll "always have the scar."

Schrager was among 273 people who were granted commutations or pardons Tuesday by Obama.

