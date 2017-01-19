No. 1 Egyptians, defending champs lose in squash semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — The top-ranked squash players and defending champions lost in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions.

Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt lost to No. 3 Gregory Gaultier of France 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 4-11, 11-7 on Wednesday night. Gaultier took an injury timeout in the fourth game, barely able to move around the glass-enclosed court at Grand Central Terminal, but rallied for the win.

Gaultier will face No. 2 Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt in Thursday's championship match. Gawad defeated James Willstrop of Britain 11-6, 11-8, 11-6.

In the women's final, No. 4 Camille Serme of France will play No. 5 Laura Massaro of Britain.

Serme upset top-ranked Nour El Sherbini of Egypt 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, and Massaro defeated No. 11 Sarah-Jane Perry 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in an all-Britain semifinal.