Monet, modern classics headline 1st show at German museum

POTSDAM, Germany (AP) — Some of Claude Monet's water lily paintings are among the impressionist and modern art works going on show at a faithfully reconstructed 18th century town house in Potsdam, just outside Berlin.

The Barberini Museum , which was inaugurated Thursday, is the brainchild of Hasso Plattner, a co-founder of software company SAP.

Plattner initiated the rebuilding of the Palais Barberini, a baroque building that once was a venue for concerts and films but was destroyed in a bombing raid at the end of World War II.

The museum will house Plattner's art collection, and his ambition is for it to "become the cultural center of Potsdam again."

The two inaugural shows include more than 40 paintings by Monet, expressionist works by Edvard Munch and Emil Nolde and paintings by Max Beckmann.