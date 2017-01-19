The Latest: Perry says climate is changing, partly man-made

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress (all times EST):

9:25 a.m.

Rick Perry says he believes the climate is changing — and that some change is naturally occurring, and some is man-made.

The former Texas governor is Donald Trump's pick to head the Energy Department, and he's facing a Senate hearing Thursday.

Perry says in prepared testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that the question is how to address climate change in a way that doesn't compromise economic growth.

He's calling for an "all of the above strategy" that continues drilling for fossil fuels as well as developing renewable sources of energy. Perry says Texas took the lead in wind energy development during his 14 years in office.

As a presidential candidate, Perry once forgot that the Energy Department was an agency he had pledged to eliminate.