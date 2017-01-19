Greek president: Turkish troops, guarantees "unacceptable"

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece's president says an insistence by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots on keeping troops and military intervention rights on Cyprus even after the ethnically split island is reunified is "anachronistic" and unacceptable."

President Procopis Pavlopoulos says such positions are contrary to European Union norms and would create "dangerous precedents" if implemented.

He said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades Thursday that the EU supports Greek and Greek Cypriot calls to remove Turkish troops and abolish military intervention rights if reunification negotiations are successful.

Turkey has kept more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the island since 1974 when it invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Diplomats are now meeting in a Swiss resort to narrow differences on post-reunification security issues.