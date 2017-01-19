Feds: Refugee from Yugoslavia hid service in war crime unit

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man who served in a military unit engaged in war crimes in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s has been charged in federal court in Ohio for not disclosing that on immigration documents.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ilija Josipovic, of Akron, is charged with having immigration documents procured by fraud.

A message has been left for his attorney. Cleveland.com reports the charges were filed in a way that typically indicates a plea agreement is anticipated.

Prosecutors allege he hid his service in the Zvornik Infantry Brigade of the army of Republika Srpska when applying for refugee status in the United States in 2002. Court documents say he served from around 1992 to 1996.

Prosecutors also allege he had permanent resident cards in 2012 and 2014 that were obtained through false statements.